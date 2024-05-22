(Bloomberg) -- “A few” Federal Reserve policymakers said they could have supported continuing the central bank’s balance-sheet unwind at the current pace or at a higher limit than what was announced three weeks ago.

The record of the April 30-May 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released Wednesday, showed that a few participants suggested they could’ve backed maintaining the reduction of the Fed’s assets — a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT — unchanged, or a “slightly higher” redemption cap for Treasuries than was decided.

The Fed said on May 1 that it would lower the cap for how much Treasuries it will allow to mature without being reinvested each month, to $25 billion from $60 billion, beginning in June. It kept the cap for mortgage-backed securities at $35 billion. Market observers had anticipated a reduction to a monthly cap of $30 billion for Treasuries.

Officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have said slowing the pace of the runoff will help ensure a smooth transition to the point where reserves are merely ample, reducing the possibility that money markets experience stress.

For now, short-term funding markets have been stable. That gives officials flexibility as they consider the path ahead for QT. Yet market participants have been wondering how much more officials could shrink the Fed’s $7.3 trillion portfolio of assets before worrisome cracks — similar to those seen in 2019 ahead of an acute funding squeeze — start to appear. The Fed amassed the pile of debt as part of economic-stimulus measures during the pandemic.

The central bank has been winding down its holdings since June 2022. It gradually increased the combined amount of Treasury and mortgage bonds it allowed to run off without being reinvested to a total of $95 billion per month. The reduction announced earlier this month means that the total portfolio runoff will be about $40 billion per month.

If the Fed lets reserves shrink too much it risks triggering volatility in overnight funding markets similar to what was seen in September 2019. However, too many reserves consume bank capital and inhibit lending, and ensure the Fed maintains a large footprint in the Treasury cash and repo markets.

