A Fifth of Nigeria’s Workforce Lost Their Jobs Because of Covid

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a fifth of Nigeria’s workforce losing their jobs, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics said.

The cuts followed disruptions to supply chains, continuing supply and demand shocks, and a drop in consumer confidence, the agency said in a statement Tuesday, citing a study it conducted with the United Nations Development Programme.

About 60% of the almost 3,000 businesses surveyed reported that one in three of them knew of a company that had permanently closed down because of operational challenges resulting from the pandemic. Four-fifths of enterprises reported decreased production, it said.

