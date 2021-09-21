58m ago
A Fifth of Nigeria’s Workforce Lost Their Jobs Because of Covid
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a fifth of Nigeria’s workforce losing their jobs, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics said.
The cuts followed disruptions to supply chains, continuing supply and demand shocks, and a drop in consumer confidence, the agency said in a statement Tuesday, citing a study it conducted with the United Nations Development Programme.
About 60% of the almost 3,000 businesses surveyed reported that one in three of them knew of a company that had permanently closed down because of operational challenges resulting from the pandemic. Four-fifths of enterprises reported decreased production, it said.
