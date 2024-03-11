(Bloomberg) -- A BNP Paribas SA banker who won about €4.5 million ($4.9 million) in a Paris unfair-dismissal case was told by judges he can’t keep the money because he’d already used similar arguments to get a much smaller payout in a London tribunal.

France’s top court made the ruling last week after seeking advice from European Union judges. The judgment reverses Bertrand Lavigne’s 2019 win at the Paris court of appeals and brings to a close a decade of proceedings in France.

At the time of his 2013 firing, Lavigne was working in London, on a French contract, to manage a group of traders. Ultimately, Lavigne’s decision to base his French lawsuit on a prior UK finding that he had been dismissed unfairly played against him.

France’s top court ruled on March 6 that his claims were “inadmissible” in the nation under such circumstances since they “were related to his work contract with the same employer” and echoed those put forward in the UK, where he was awarded £81,175 ($104,330.)

Due to a British cap on unfair-dismissal payouts, it can be tempting for bankers who consider they have a valid claim to sue in France. While Lavigne’s UK award was the maximum legally allowed at the time, the Paris court of appeals had no such limitations: it ordered BNP to pay him nearly €2.8 million linked to the firing and an extra €1.77 million related to unpaid deferred bonuses.

BNP said it doesn’t comment on court decisions. Lavigne also declined to comment.

For Lavigne, the bitter outcome comes more than a decade after BNP fired him following a 15-year career in London and Singapore, which came to a halt amid a probe into the rigging of an Australian benchmark rate.

A British employment judge later ruled that there were “no grounds” that suggest any misconduct on his part and said “his integrity is simply beyond doubt.”

On the back of that finding, Lavigne lodged a parallel lawsuit in France. The Paris court of appeals in 2019 calculated his award saying it had taken into account that Lavigne had “suffered very serious harm from a material, professional and moral standpoint” from the “groundless” firing.

BNP, for its part, has acknowledged that some of its Singapore-based traders may have tried to rig submissions on Australia’s bank-bill swap rate between 2007 and 2010.

The French bank, which didn’t admit guilt, agreed to make a voluntary contribution of A$1 million ($661,650) toward financial literacy projects.

