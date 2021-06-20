(Bloomberg) -- Even with uncertainty over the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan is moving at full speed — with the opening ceremony barely a month away — as it prepares to host the world’s largest sporting event during a global pandemic.

Athletes have been training under extraordinary circumstances, and organizers have been debating everything from a last-minute decision to allow domestic spectators to dealing with the tickets they’ve already sold. The broader population remains divided over letting the games go ahead, with many fearful they could turn into a super-spreader event.

Still, organizers are implementing a variety of measures to prevent such an outcome, from regular testing to physical barriers to help social distancing. Here’s a first look at some of the scenes that athletes flying in from across the globe will be seeing once they land in Japan’s capital for what may be the competition of their lives.

