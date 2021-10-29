(Bloomberg) -- At the Studio Museum in Harlem benefit, Lone Pine Capital’s Mala Gaonkar danced with David Byrne, sat next to the composer for “Succession” and mingled with MacArthur fellows, all while wearing a neon-striped Christopher John Rogers dress and platform sneakers.

The next evening, Doug Wurth watched polka-dot pouffed dancers spring to the tunes of Tony Bennett, as well as a pas de deux for two male dancers, cast as lovers, on American Ballet Theatre’s gala stage -- a breakthrough, Wurth said, in creating work that allows the dancers to be authentic.

The evening after that, Peter Zhou, in a T-shirt and jacket, and a more conservatively dressed Martin Brand attended a “Reawakening” performed by a gold-clad Jon Batiste and singers wearing angel wings. It was part of the Park Avenue Armory’s program at its benefit, which also included a poem by artist Carrie Mae Weems and carb loading. Each place setting had a bag of freshly made potato chips; later waiters passed cornbread madeleines and beignets.

Galas are back strong, super-charged after a long absence, drawing in the glitterati, supporting cultural institutions and artists, and making a case for their critical role in New York’s recovery.

“It’s an important moment to bring our community together,” said Thelma Golden, director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, referring not only to the gala -- which raised more than $3 million -- but a ceremony the next morning to mark progress on a building designed by David Adjaye.

There are some changes wrought by the pandemic. Entrance required proof of vaccination and, in some instances, a rapid Covid test taken the day of or at the event. Other tweaks are cultural and social: There are dueling impulses to glam up and be comfortable -- so more sneakers and high heels. And indulgence is back on the menu: At Studio, waiters passed martinis.

Above all, there’s a heightened appreciation for people in the room. There’s just so much personal and professional gossip to catch up on.

Goankar is setting up her own investment firm after more than 20 years at Lone Pine. Wurth is chief executive officer of a SPAC. Zhou has left Coatue and started his own hedge fund, Hongkou Management.

At the Studio Museum event, held at the Glasshouse, were two new ambassadors for Apollo Global Management: Earl Hunt joined from Goldman Sachs earlier this year, and William Lewis starts Nov. 15.

And there was Ray McGuire, the banker who left Citigroup to run for mayor of New York City, losing in the primary.

“I thought I was going to City Hall, but I’m going back to being chairman of the Studio Museum,” McGuire said to the 500 or so guests on Monday before giving a tribute to music impresario George Wien, a patron who died in September. Wien funded a prize named after his wife that has supported artists including Glenn Ligon and Derrick Adams.

McGuire said in an interview he hasn’t talked to Democratic nominee Eric Adams in a while. Asked if he’ll be joining the next administration, he replied, “Who knows? We’ll see. It’s not clear to me. I have no filly in that race.”

But he was ready to discuss what New York needs to address inequities in health care, housing and education. “Much more aggressive collaboration in public-private partnerships,” he said. “The public sector needs to extend the invitation, and the business community needs to accept it and fully embrace it.”

Another element of conversation was the way Covid has changed how we dress.

“I’m seeing a lot of pent-up joy,” said Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, at the American Ballet Theatre dinner. One example: Actor Tommy Dorfman, who wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown bought in the early days of the pandemic.

Kris Alston, who works in finance, wore Christian Dior sneakers to the gala, and is also wearing them to the office.

“Things have changed because of Covid,” he said before noting another shift: The push to see more senior black professionals on Wall Street.

Carrie Mae Weems, at Park Avenue Armory, cataloged all that has happened since they last gathered: the murder of George Floyd, protests, the attack on the Capitol.

“All of this we saw on Zoom, facing the weight of wrong,” she said. “The challenge has been laid at our feet. We will not be zooming back to normal and there can be hopefully no more denial. We can only zoom toward the new future and a new just normal.”

