(Bloomberg) -- The National Bank of Slovakia has hired former BlackRock Inc. portfolio manager Jozef Prokes as its head of investments and open market operations.

Prokes returned to the central bank after more than a decade in the private sector, mostly at BlackRock as a co-manager on a range of European corporate bond funds in London and also as a trader at Credit Agricole CIB, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he was a senior portfolio manager at the policy-making body.

“We are confident that Mr. Prokes´ experience and impressive track record will be a great addition for the Investments and Open Market Operations Team of the Central Bank,” a spokesperson from the National Bank of Slovakia said in emailed comments.

Prokes and a spokesperson for BlackRock didn’t immediately respond to request for comment by email.

