(Bloomberg) -- A painting by Paul Gauguin sold for $105.7 million at Christie’s on Wednesday in New York. The total easily surpassed Gauguin’s existing auction record of $40.3 million, which was set in 2006.

The painting is part of the massive auction of work from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate. In total, the auction is expected to bring in well over $1 billion. Allen purchased the 1899 painting Maternité (II), in 2004 for $39.2 million at Sotheby’s in New York, which at the time was a worldwide auction record for the artist.

On Wednesday night, the painting’s presale estimate was $90 million, meaning that if the work came anywhere near that amount it would once again set an auction record.

And yet while the amount paid for the Gauguin on Wednesday night might be a record at auction, it is dwarfed by the $210 million a Qatari buyer reportedly paid in a private transaction in 2015 for the artist’s Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) from 1892.

