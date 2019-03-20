(Bloomberg) -- A long-delayed conference to reconcile feuding Libyan factions and pave the way to elections will be held next month, the UN’s envoy to the country said Wednesday, voicing optimism the gathering could help the OPEC member find stability after years of turmoil.

Ghassan Salame, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Libya, said the gathering would take place on April 14-16 in the oasis city of Ghadames. The announcement comes after days of shuttle diplomacy as world powers seek to avert a full-blown war between eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar and supporters of the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli.

The gathering should set a date for fresh elections in the holder of Africa’s largest proven oil reserves and agree a political roadmap to reunite and stabilize the country.

“We will invite all Libyan political forces without exception,” Salame said at a news conference in the Libyan capital Tripoli. “This will be a beginning for a new road for the country that will lead to more stability.”

A senior Libyan official had previously said the conference would also ratify a deal between Haftar and Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj reached in late February that includes placing the military under civilian control and possibly a national unity caretaker government.

Previous efforts by the U.N. and others to bridge divides between the rival governments in Libya, as well as feuding militias, have largely failed. But Salame said he was confident the latest effort, the fruit of more than a year of extensive consultations across the country, would succeed, stressing that it would be Libyans who determine their own fate.

Is Tripoli Next? A Warlord’s Victories Risk Libya Conflagration

International Pressure

Though Salame said all political factions would be invited, there have been signs some Libyans would boycott the gathering, while others dispute the legitimacy of any decisions it will reach.

Haftar, whose forces swept through the south this year to capture the country’s largest oil field, has indicated he plans to march on Tripoli. That could lead to a bloody battle international powers are desperate to avert.

A military showdown could rattle global oil markets and sow further chaos in a country that is already struggling to defeat Islamic State and stem the flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa across the Mediterranean into Europe.

In a meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Peter Bodde and Africom commander Thomas Waldhauser met Sarraj in Tripoli, saying they would "not tolerate spoilers to the political process," the U.S. embassy in Libya said in a statement.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was also in Libya this week, meeting both Sarraj and Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army receives backing from Paris.

No Military Solution

Overcoming years of hostility and a jostling for power won’t be easy.

The country was divided between rival militias and governments soon after a NATO backed revolt overthrew Moammar Al Qaddafi in 2011. A UN-backed political accord gave rise to Sarraj’s government in 2015, but the premier commands few forces and controls a dwindling part of the country.

His administration itself is divided, and only on Wednesday approved a 46.8 billion dinar preliminary budget after months of wrangling with the central bank.

Haftar, whose LNA is considered the best organised fighting force in Libya, controls most of its oil fields and export terminals. His southern campaign has given him the upper hand in negotiations with Sarraj’s government. But he also faces strong opposition from some militias in Tripoli and Misrata in the north west.

"We don’t believe there is a military solution in Libya," Salame told reporters.

