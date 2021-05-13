(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

While the Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve a crypto exchange-traded fund, similar products are proliferating abroad. These exchange-traded products offer a potential sneak peek of what may eventually come to pass in the U.S.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel — along with James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence — speak with Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and head of product for Amun, which has ETP-ized a dozen different cryptocurrencies under the 21Shares brand name. They discuss what goes into the products, how they work, who uses them, and her outlook for the U.S. market. She also talks about her relationship with ARK founder Cathie Wood, who recently joined Amun's board.

