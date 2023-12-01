(Bloomberg Markets) -- What if researchers discovered a scientifically sound formula for predicting returns in the bond market? If you were a number-crunching investor known on Wall Street as a quant, it could validate your approach and offer clues to new trading strategies. But what if you later found out that key data underlying that breakthrough were actually wrong?

That’s the unsettling prospect facing the quantitative investing world now, thanks to the detective work of a then-28-year-old doctoral student named Alex Dickerson. While working on his degree at Warwick Business School in England in 2021, he tried to understand established thinking about bonds by replicating the field’s seminal research. But he found he couldn’t do that with an influential paper by three Georgetown University professors.

Dickerson’s results were so different from those of the original paper, which has been cited more than 200 times, that he assumed he must be making a mistake. But when he began to ask around, he found a McGill University doctoral student, now working at Morgan Stanley, who’d run into similar issues. In April he posted a rebuttal paper with two co-authors that left the worlds of academia and high finance reeling. The prestigious Journal of Financial Economics (JFE) retracted the original paper—the only time it’s ever done so—at the request of the authors, who also asked Georgetown to initiate a formal review.

“When you read a paper that’s published in one of these journals, you assume everything in there is true,” says Dickerson, who finished his doctorate and is now a lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. “The point of academia is someone publishes a paper as a baseline of the literature and you as a student or a scholar take that work and build on it. Now if the foundation of that work is flawed in some way, there’s nothing to build on.”

The controversy centers on what are known in the investing world as factors: characteristics of securities that are believed to predict higher long-run returns. In equities, these include value (a low price relative to a company’s fundamentals), quality (profitability and low debt) and momentum (recent price trends). Factors have been documented by decades of academic research, including by Nobel laureates.

Although trillions of dollars follow these widely known-methods in the stock market, their use in fixed income has historically been frustrated by a mix of poor data, old-school trading methods and the outright size and complexity of the bond market. Now a boom in electronic trading of debt is creating more data and enhancing liquidity, and quants are racing to identify the factors that sway bond performance.

That’s a task many believed the 2019 Georgetown paper had achieved, giving the factor hunt an academic stamp of approval. It identified factors based on a bond’s downside risk, illiquidity risk and credit risk. Then Dickerson and co-authors Philippe Mueller and Cesare Robotti—two professors at Warwick—exposed some remarkable fundamental errors. They zeroed in on two major issues with the paper, which was dubbed BBW after its authors, Jennie Bai, Turan Bali and Quan Wen.

First, BBW got the calendar wrong. In the case of two factors, there was a lead error, meaning the authors gave the returns of, say, February as the returns of January. For the third factor, there was the opposite problem of a lag error. Once these mistakes—made for some periods of the data but not all—were corrected, the factors behaved a lot like one another and, worse still, similar to a simple bond benchmark. In other words, they provided no investment advantage at all.

Second, BBW appeared to have removed the most extreme losses for some bonds, making the factors look less volatile than they were. In their retraction notice, Bai, Bali and Wen acknowledged that an error of “temporal misalignment” voided the results. “In academia, we care about integrity more than anything else,” Bai wrote in an email to Bloomberg News on behalf of herself and her co-authors. She wrote that they’ve requested a formal review at Georgetown to clarify whether the errors resulted from “unintentional mistakes or misconduct.” Teresa Mannix, a university spokesperson, says the authors decline to comment on the trimming of extreme returns.

Before its repudiation, BBW had become the basis for multiple other papers on bonds. JFE editor-in-chief Toni Whited says the editors are trying to determine if more papers will have to be retracted as a result of BBW’s flaws. “That’s a big deal because it’s been cited a million times,” she says. “It’s not some tiny little coding error that fixes four numbers in Table 5.”

The episode is the financial world’s version of what’s known as the replication crisis, in which many well-known academic and scientific studies in medicine, psychology and other fields have proved impossible to reproduce. Earlier this year, Francesca Gino, a star Harvard Business School professor known for her research on honesty, was put on leave after being accused of falsifying data. (She’s denied the allegations and is suing Harvard and her accusers for defamation.)

A band of researchers led by Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke University and a partner at quant shop Research Affiliates, has claimed a similar reckoning is long overdue in finance. Against this backdrop, hundreds of factors discovered in stocks—so many it’s now dubbed a “factor zoo”—have also now come into question, which in turn has fueled a string of defenses from other quants.

In the bond world, Dickerson and his co-authors didn’t stop with BBW. Along with tearing up the predictive factors that paper proposed, they took aim at a slew of other patterns spotted in the literature, including ones based on return reversals, momentum and default risk. Some were wrongly constructed, others were riddled with data errors, and many couldn’t beat a broad bond benchmark, they argued.

In a separate paper, researchers including a quant at AQR Capital Management, the asset management company led by Cliff Asness, also found that only about a fifth of bond-factor research could be replicated with clean data. In the context of stocks, AQR has been a strong proponent of factors. The latest drama underscores just how much messier the bond market still is for quants. Every company has multiple securities, and each one has different terms, including maturity and creditor status. Meanwhile, swings in Treasury prices influence returns, and the market’s liquidity can vary massively. Many bonds can go days without trading.

Despite all the uncertainties, systematic credit investing is a burgeoning business. Man Group, Robeco Institutional Asset Management and BlackRock are among its long-standing proponents. Multimanager hedge funds such as Citadel and Millennium Management are edging in, and Acadian Asset Management, a $100 billion quant shop, is the latest to plant its flag.

Many fiercely contest the assertion that most factors are likely to be false. At Robeco, a Dutch manager overseeing almost $200 billion, Patrick Houweling has also failed to replicate the BBW paper. But the co-head of quant fixed income takes issue with the conclusion that no factors have been definitively proven in the asset class. He says practicing quants like him, compared with academics, have better data and understanding of how to make these strategies work in real life. Even before BBW, along with former colleague Jeroen van Zundert, who’s now a portfolio manager at Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC, Houweling had written about the versions of equity factors such as low risk or relatively cheap pricing that work in bonds, too. “Similar factors work in the corporate bond markets when defined properly and also when tested properly,” he says.Read More: The New Quant Billions Are Hiding in the Bond Market

Still, the retraction of the BBW paper has few precedents. Compared with other disciplines, top finance journals have had shockingly few retractions—only two so far, and the other was in 2021.

Dodgy findings should now be less likely, with the top three finance journals all requiring published papers to share the programming code underlying their work. (BBW came out before this policy was implemented at the JFE.) Journals are also taking a greater interest in studies that refute others; the rebuttal paper by Dickerson, Mueller and Robotti, for instance, is in November’s issue of the JFE.

Meanwhile, Dickerson himself is still threatening to stir things up. In his new paper, he and his co-authors parse 563 trillion possible models to find that most proposed bond factors add little value. Next he plans to show how trading costs erode profits from running quant strategies in bonds. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t look good.

“It’s really great because now we’re going to write papers that are still inherently very interesting, even if we don’t get this magical ‘x causes y,’ ” he says. “We try to re-lay the groundwork for corporate bonds, and I feel as if we’ve kind of achieved that.”

