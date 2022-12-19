(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing African National Congress elected seven top officials to oversee the party for the next five years and steer it into a national vote scheduled for 2024.

The ANC is battling to rebuild support among an electorate that has been alienated by slipshod government services and rampant graft, poverty and unemployment. Its support dipped below 50% for the first time ever in a municipal vote last year and it risks losing its national majority in the elections.

Here’s a rundown of who secured the key jobs at the party’s elective conference being held on the outskirts of Johannesburg:

President: Cyril Ramaphosa

The 70-year-old lawyer and former labor-union leader comfortably won a second term as party leader despite allegations that he sought to cover up the theft of foreign currency from his game farm in 2020. He succeeded Zuma as ANC head in December 2017 and as the nation’s president two months later, after campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket. He’s made some headway in tackling graft, but plans to revive an ailing economy have been hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing power shortages. His critics accuse him of indecisiveness and political expediency for retaining tainted or under-performing appointees in his executive. His victory means he’ll be the ANC’s presidential candidate in 2024.

Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

A former premier of Gauteng province and most recently the ANC’s treasurer-general, the 61-year-old Mashatile edged out Ramaphosa allies Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola to secure the party’s second-most senior post. His victory puts him in pole position to eventually succeed Ramaphosa as president. He became the ANC’s acting secretary-general when Ace Magashule was suspended after being charged with graft, and then assumed the duties of its deputy secretary-general after Jessie Duarte died — giving him a visibility that bolstered his campaign. He wants the government to stop prevaricating and implement policies needed to tackle power outages and kick-start the economy.

Chairman: Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe pulled off a surprise victory to retain the chairmanship of the party after lagging rival Stan Mathabatha in the nominations process. The 67-year-old, who also serves as mineral resources and energy minister, was instrumental in helping Ramaphosa win control of the party in 2017 and remains a close ally. A former leader of the country’s largest mineworkers’ union, Mantashe has warned against a rushed transition to renewable energy from coal, drawing the ire of environmental activists.

Secretary-general: Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula, 51, also got less nominations than two rivals for the post of secretary-general, yet emerged as the winner. A former president of the ANC’s youth wing, he has spearheaded the party’s electoral campaigns and is a former minister of police and of sports and recreation. He is currently national transport minister, and has drawn criticism for failing to turn the a beleaguered commuter rail agency around. He’ll have to vacate his cabinet post because his ANC position is full-time and entails overseeing the day-today running of the party.

First Deputy Secretary-General: Nomvula Mokonyane

Mokonyane, 59, succeeded Mashatile as premier of Gauteng in May 2009 and held the position for five years. She went on to serve as national water and sanitation minister for four years, communications minister for nine months and environment minister for six months. She lost the latter post after testimony given to a judicial inquiry into graft implicated her in taking bribes. She denied any wrongdoing.

Second deputy secretary-general: Maropene Ramokgopa

A newcomer to the ANC’s top table, Ramokgopa is a member of the provincial executive committee in her home province of Limpopo. She cut her political teeth in the party’s youth league and women’s league, which she currently helps oversee. A Ramaphosa ally, she is also currently a presidential adviser on international relations.

Treasurer-general: Gwen Ramokgopa

Another Ramaphosa ally, Ramokgopa has previously served as deputy health minister and as mayor of the Tshwane municipality, which includes the capital, Pretoria. She will be the first woman to oversee the ANC’s finances after edging out three other contenders in the race for the treasurer-general post. She’s been helping Mashatile with the day-to-day running of the party since Magashule was forced to vacate his position, giving her insight into its inner workings.

--With assistance from Gem Atkinson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.