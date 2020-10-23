(Bloomberg) -- From Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Chase & Co., banks are predicting gains for Europe’s stocks and common currency should Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump at the polls next month.

For now, it’s the outcome that most investors are betting on. Treasury yields surged this week as traders started pricing in a resounding Democrat victory that all but removes the risk of a disputed vote and the volatility that would come with it. It may also spare the world from another wave of protectionist U.S. policy, which would boost the euro.

European markets, under renewed pressure as governments impose fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, could certainly use the impetus from a “Blue Wave” on Nov. 3. The argument is that along with reduced trade tensions, strong stimulus measures and green energy spending under a Democratic presidency would filter through to the region’s economies.

Since the end of August, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index has underperformed the S&P 500, while the euro has fallen against the greenback. Meanwhile, monthly inflows into European exchange-traded funds have dwindled to about half of what they were in June and July.

Here’s a look at how European assets could perform after the vote, according to some of the world’s biggest banks and money managers:

Equities

Reduced trade-war risks stemming from a Biden presidency would give the biggest boost to European carmakers, analysts say. Renewables and green-technology stocks are also at the top of the list because of Biden’s call for a 100% carbon-free electricity industry by 2035.

“If Biden were to win, you would expect better relations with the rest of the world, and Europe is a very open economy that relies on international trade more than any other region,” Michael Barakos, a fund manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said by phone. “Less tension would be good for international trade and hence Europe plays in particularly nicely with that.”

A changeover at the White House wouldn’t suit all European stocks though. UBS strategists see the region’s technology firms, and especially hardware companies, at risk from possible higher corporate taxes under a Biden administration because the latter get 29% of revenue from the U.S.

In the case of a close or contested U.S. election and potential social protests, European stocks would come under pressure along with other regions and volatility would surge, according to Berenberg strategists.

A Trump re-election would mean an extension of the status quo. The risk of higher corporate taxes would be removed from the table, potentially benefiting such European sectors as tobacco and packaged-food companies, which according to Bloomberg Intelligence have extensive exposure to the U.S. economy. A Trump win would also be beneficial to traditional energy and fossil-fuel companies, according to Alberto Tocchio of Kairos Partners.

Expectations that both candidates will implement strong stimulus measures and focus on rebuilding the U.S. economy make analysts optimistic about European construction and industrial stocks, which have this month outperformed the benchmark index.

European Currencies

Longer-term sentiment toward the euro has been improving alongside Biden’s chances of winning as the prospect of higher taxes and deficits in the U.S. weighs on the dollar. Reduced trade tensions would only put the greenback under further pressure if traders exit the safe-haven currency.

According to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of FX research, a Democrat sweep could help the common currency appreciate past the psychologically important level of $1.20. Meanwhile, a move to a more predictable and multilateral foreign policy under Biden would particularly benefit Scandinavian currencies, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint, he said.

A surprise Trump victory would likely weigh on risk sentiment, boosting the world’s haven currency of choice at the expense of the euro. The greenback is also likely to strengthen amid the uncertainty surrounding a contested election.

Bunds and Core European Debt

Most strategists expect European core bonds to outperform Treasuries in the event of a Democrat sweep, with the U.S. curve steepening as investors dump safe haven assets and brace for additional stimulus. According to Michael Rottman, head of fixed-income strategy at UniCredit SpA, the 10-year U.S. Treasury-German bund spread could widen by another 10 basis points.

That isn’t to say core European debt wouldn’t take a hit in absolute terms. Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho International Plc, says European rates would also come under pressure, though the selloff would be less severe than in the U.S. due to Europe’s worsening Covid-19 backdrop and the central bank’s bond purchases.

A Trump win would impact the European rates market the most, according to ING Bank NV’s senior rate strategist Antoine Bouvet, who says it would trigger a sharp convergence between U.S. and eurozone spreads at the long-end of the curve.

Peripheral Bonds

Strategists at ING and Mizuho expect peripheral European bonds to outperform core European debt in the aftermath of any Biden victory.

According to ING’s Bouvet, increased clarity about the U.S. political future will improve risk sentiment, leading investors to favor more volatile, but higher-yielding bonds, such as Italy’s.

While any initial risk-off reaction to a Trump victory would be detrimental for European sovereign spreads, in the longer-term the impact will be marginal, Bouvet said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.