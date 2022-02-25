(Bloomberg) --

Traders are paring bets for a 50-basis points interest rate increase from the Bank of England at its next meeting after the invasion of Ukraine and more cautious comments from policy makers who previously voted for a bigger move.

Markets had positioned for the prospect of a half-point increase -- an unprecedented move in the bank’s independent history -- after four BOE officials unexpectedly voted for that in February.

Investors are still anticipating a 25-basis-point increase next month, the third consecutive increase since December. They’re pricing in just 28 basis points of tightening in March -- down from more than 44 basis points just over a week ago, an indication that bets for a larger move have been scaled back.

The shift follows appearances by BOE officials who sought to push back against market expectations for a sharper surge in borrowing costs. Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill both stressed the need to move at a measured pace. Meanwhile, even Jonathan Haskel and Dave Ramsden -- two of the officials who backed a larger move earlier this month -- said this week that their decision was finely balanced and gave no hints they would repeat their push in March.

“The message from the BOE to the market has been pretty clear this week that it is pricing in too much given policy only works with a lag and cannot lower near-term inflation,” Citigroup strategists including Jamie Searle wrote in a note to clients. “The market, however, is reluctant to fully take out the risk of 50 basis points at the coming meetings.”

Next week, the focus will shift to speeches scheduled by Catherine Mann and Michael Saunders, both of whom also voted for a 50-basis-point hike.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We didn’t expect the the Bank to lift rates 50bps in February. If there was too little impetus for it then, the same would have been true for March. It’s likely that the tragic invasion of Ukraine will lift inflation further, but the conflict also injects fresh uncertainty and will shake confidence -- there’s good reason for Bailey and his colleagues to tread more carefully.”

--Jamie Rush, chief European economist

Bets on other central bank’s hiking cycles have also been pared in recent days with Russia’s attack on Ukraine raising questions about whether the economies will keep recovering from the pandemic.

Geopolitical developments are the primary driver of the paring of bets, according to Toronto-Dominion Bank rates strategist Pooja Kumra. However, she also noted that recent U.K. inflation and labor data had not overshot expectations as they did in the U.S.

“Overall, the BOE members should take some comfort as they are not behind the curve,” Kumra said. “The key message from the MPC members is, ‘do tighten policy modestly via few quick hikes.’ I doubt they want to send a strong signal to markets by hiking by 50 basis points at once.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.