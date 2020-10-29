(Bloomberg) --

Death has become a growing part of life in the ETF industry. The number closures in 2020 has already blown away the old record with the total number of gravestones already numbering more than 1,100 -- and that's with two months to go yet. One surprise: Few closures are directly related to the pandemic. So what's behind this year's shuttering? And what does it mean for investors?

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel seek to answer these questions and more -- including how to take kids trick-or-treating -- with the help of Claire Ballentine, a cross-asset reporter for Bloomberg News, and Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research for CFRA.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.