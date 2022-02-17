(Bloomberg) -- A health-care group is poised to become the new owner of bankrupt Watsonville Community Hospital after no other qualified bids for the facility were received.

Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project, a not-for-profit group that includes Santa Cruz County and the city of Watsonville, will take over the hospital if the sale is approved, according to court filings. An auction scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

Watsonville filed for bankruptcy Dec. 5 after years of losses heightened by the pandemic. It’s one of thousands of facilities struggling to pay the bills as they treat some of America’s poorest patients. Watsonville lies in the midst of one of California’s vast produce farming areas, and most of its population is from Latin America.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill creating the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District earlier this month. California created health-care districts to provide care in under-served areas, and 54 of the state’s 77 districts are in rural areas, according to the Association of California Healthcare Districts. It has the authority to issue bonds.

A sale hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23, with a Feb. 21 deadline for objections.

The case is Watsonville Hospital Corporation, 21-51477, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California (San Jose)

