(Bloomberg) -- The streets leading to India’s most contested religious site are going full throttle. Hindu priests mix with barefooted pilgrims chanting the names of deities. Armed officials patrol the city of Ayodhya from watchtowers and checkpoints.

On a sprawling construction site, bulldozers tear into the earth and men use drills to chisel slabs of stone. They’ve worked round-the-clock to prepare for Monday’s consecration of a controversial temple on Hindu holy land where an ancient mosque once stood, an occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week called the fulfillment of “dreams that many generations have cherished for years.”

“Modi has never hid that he’s a Hindu,” said Prakash Sharma, 63, who watched the demolition of the mosque in 1992 by far-right Hindu activists. “People used to hide and go to temples, but he proudly goes.”

With national elections a few months away, the inauguration is symbolic of a changing India and marks the capstone of Modi’s ten years in power. Three decades ago, the demolition of the mosque in Ayodhya sparked bloody riots between majority Hindus and minority Muslims, who both claimed the land as their own. Out of that wreckage, Modi’s Hindu-dominated Bharatiya Janata Party became India’s most formidable electoral machine, partly by exploiting resentments between the nation’s two largest faiths.

Over the last decade, competing narratives have punctuated Modi’s tenure. He’s propelled India to ever greater heights on the global stage, rapidly expanded the nation’s infrastructure and maintained some of the highest approval ratings of any elected official. His India is an increasingly important security partner to Washington and a manufacturing alternative to Beijing, a country that now makes iPhones, has a booming stock market and may soon become the world’s third largest economy.

“Foreign investors are motivated by returns,” said Arup Raha, chief Asia economist at Oxford Economics, a research firm. “Money is not going to China in the way it was. Money is definitely not going into Russia. If you need an ally sitting in this part of the world, it’s an option.”

But sectarian strife threatens to pull India in another direction. Under Modi, press freedom has eroded, political opponents are being sidelined and Muslims and other minorities say they face greater discrimination. These developments have vexed investors, who point to increased pressure on foreign companies like Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Netflix Inc. to moderate content. Many worry that religious zealotry jeopardizes India’s growth at an essential moment for a rising superpower — even as it tracks well with voters.

Nearly one billion Indians will soon head to the polls and decide whether to extend Modi’s reign for another five years. The Ayodhya temple illustrates a pivotal choice at the ballot box. To Modi’s fans, the consecration is the culmination of a great dream to reclaim Hindu heritage marginalized by centuries of foreign rule. To his detractors, the temple advances a darker project: changing India from a secular democracy to an explicitly Hindu nation.

“Modi is someone who combines not only hardline Hinduism within politics, but also delivery, governance and development. That is a unique combination,” said Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“We simply don’t know which trajectory we are taking, whether we’ll at some point become a Hindu state or an ethnic democracy,” he said.

The dispute in Ayodhya, a small city in India’s northern plains, stretches back hundreds of years.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque, once stood here, a relic of Mughal rule. In 1992, thousands of Hindu activists climbed atop the structure with tools and tore it down. They were motivated by the belief that Ram, a widely worshiped deity, was born on the same spot.

The demolition ripped India apart. Hindus and Muslims fought on the streets. Families fled Ayodhya. Religious riots eventually spread, killing more than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

The case dragged in India’s courts. Hindus argued that Mughals had torn down a temple and therefore the land was theirs. Muslims pushed back, vowing to rebuild the mosque. For years, a makeshift solution persisted, hinting at which way the courts would rule. Visiting pilgrims could offer prayers to Hindu idols in a tent after passing through metal detectors and an enclosed cage.

Some Hindu activists remember the past differently.

Sharma refused to concede that a mosque even existed, instead calling it a “disputed structure.” In a dusty room at his house, surrounded by papers, old pamphlets and magazines, he recalled scores of men using their “bare hands” to bring down the building — protected by what he described as a divine power.

“We felt something was there that day,” said Sharma, who’s worked with a variety of Hindu nationalist organizations.

Senior members of the BJP were key lobbyists for a new temple. Amit Shah, India’s home minister, promised voters that the party wouldn’t budge “even by an inch” from its position. In 2019, India’s Supreme Court put a formal end to the debate, ruling in favor of the Ram temple and paving the way for construction. Muslims were given a plot of land in another part of Ayodhya for a mosque.

For the BJP, support for the temple has underpinned an electoral strategy to unite the 80% of India’s 1.4 billion people who identify as Hindus, a diverse group whose votes were traditionally split along caste lines. Opposition parties have sought to emphasize caste issues in the run-up to the national election, so far with little success.

“A majority of people in the BJP believe in the Indian nationalist ideology and it’s out of this ideological conviction that they do certain acts,” said Alok Kumar, working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing religious group. “Because of those acts, which the people of India like, they get votes.”

Around Ayodhya, many Muslims said the new temple signaled that their voices didn’t matter in today’s India.

From his sparse living room, Haji Mahboob Ahmad, whose family helped lead the legal challenge for a mosque, described the dispute with numb fatalism. After the Babri Masjid was torn down, Ahmad said his family’s home was destroyed.

“There was no house belonging to a Muslim which was not burnt in Ayodhya,” he said.

Since Modi rose to power in 2014, Muslims face more hostility and discrimination, Ahmad said. In recent years, government bodies have amended school textbooks, cutting references to Muslim rulers and changing the names of Muslim cities and even railway stations to Hindu ones. Vigilante mobs have stepped up attacks on religious minorities accused of slaughtering cows, a sacred animal in Hinduism.

Modi’s administration has denied having prejudice against India’s 200 million Muslims. In 2019, the government stripped Kashmir, a disputed, Muslim-majority region, of its autonomy. Officials argued that the move would improve law and order, spur investment and ensure that Kashmiris simply follow the same laws as all other Indians.

Yet the BJP has sent mixed signals about where it truly stands. In Kashmir, elections still haven’t been held since the region lost its autonomy. Nationally, development numbers have long been weak for Muslims. They comprise the poorest religious group measured by assets and consumption — and are more likely to live below the poverty line.

During Modi’s second term, many feared that his administration would dismantle the country’s secular foundation entirely. Thousands of Indians protested after the government introduced a divisive religion-based law that critics believed would prevent Muslim migrants from receiving citizenship. Dozens were killed in clashes. Shah, the home minister, has referred to illegal migrants as “termites.” (Many are Muslims from neighboring Bangladesh.)

Modi and many of his deputies started their careers in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a far-right organization committed to making India a Hindu nation. While chief minister of the state of Gujarat, Modi was accused of doing too little to prevent religious riots in 2002 that killed hundreds of people, mostly Muslims. He was cleared of all charges.

BJP officials blame foreign rulers from bygone eras — waves of west and central Asian invaders that culminated in the Mughal Empire, followed by the British — for India’s deficiencies. In speeches, they tap into deep resentment within the electorate toward Muslims and early Indian leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, whom they believe led the nation away from its destiny as a Hindu country.

Criticism of the government is increasingly met with investigative inquiries and charges of being “anti-national.” Last month, dozens of opposition lawmakers were temporarily suspended from their roles for questioning a security breach in Parliament.

Despite concerns about democratic backsliding, many Indians say a more muscular Hindu identity is hardly a bad thing. To his base, Modi, who hails from a modest background, has the right resume to resolve festering grievances.

In Ayodhya, the temple is the centerpiece of a multi-billion dollar project to develop pilgrimage and tourism in the area. A new airport and revamped train station opened last month. Modi traveled to the city to inaugurate them. Crowds showered him with rose petals as his motorcade passed through.

Ahead of the temple consecration on Monday, Modi has started a special fasting ritual. The guest list rivals the swearing-in of a head of state. Billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been invited, as well as Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and India’s most popular cricket player Virat Kohli.

Modi is expected to lead proceedings, which should last several hours and will include the offering of prayers and other Hindu ceremonies. The opposition has largely boycotted the inauguration, calling it a “political event,” though they expressed support for the temple.

“This issue is so clearly identified with the BJP,” said Arati Jerath, a political analyst in New Delhi. The opposition, she said, “really had no option here but to decline.”

For now, Modi has effectively balanced economic development with appeals for Indians to free themselves from subservience to other nations — a “slave mentality” as he regularly calls it. In the 1980s, the BJP held only a few seats in Parliament. In 2019, during the last national election, the party won more than 300 seats. Last year, the BJP notched resounding victories in key state elections.

Economically, India under Modi is the envy of the region. Foreign investors seeking alternatives to a slowing China are so far willing to overlook Modi’s social agenda. The stock market is soaring. The government estimates growth at 7.3% during the fiscal year ending in March — making India the fastest-expanding major economy.

Winning a third term would position Modi as arguably the most powerful prime minister in India’s history, alongside Nehru and Indira Gandhi. It would also empower Modi and the BJP to push forward with more projects like the temple in Ayodhya. Two other major mosques, including one in the prime minister’s constituency, are currently under legal dispute. Activists claim that they too were built atop Hindu temples.

In the near term, India remains as diverse as ever. The country has 22 official languages and is one of the few nations to have elected a female prime minister, a Muslim president and a Christian army chief.

Lal Makki, a shopkeeper in Ayodhya, said the risk of India becoming a religious state is overplayed — and all citizens will ultimately have to make sacrifices if the country is to stand toe-to-toe with the world’s major powers.

Recently, the city government razed more than half of his store to widen a street in preparation for the temple’s opening. Makki was paid some money for the trouble. Even so, he said it was his duty as an Indian to offer up the land.

“For development, we will have to do it,” Makki said. “Progress can only happen when everyone helps out, because without progress, what is there?”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.