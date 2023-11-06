(Bloomberg) -- India’s A.K. Alternative Asset Managers Pvt. is planning to raise as much as 4 billion rupees ($48 million) through its latest private credit fund, with the first close expected this month.

A.K. Securitization and Credit Opportunities Fund will provide growth capital to mid-market companies, linking debt repayment to their operating cash flows, said the fund’s chief executive officer Vikas Jain.

Indian asset managers are following global peers in stepping up direct lending to businesses struggling to raise funds due to high borrowing costs. The private debt market is also expanding because of rules that forbid local banks to disburse loans for mergers and acquisitions.

The four-year fund, second such offering for private credit by A.K., is targeting an annual rupee return of about 14% with a monthly payout to its holders, Jain said.

A part of the total corpus will be deployed in securitized debt instruments such as pass-through certificates, Jain said. The fund “will take conservative risk, yet fetch investors a high return” with a final close expected by March, he said.

