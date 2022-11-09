(Bloomberg) -- A painting by Gustav Klimt that carried a presale estimate of $90 million has sold for $104.6 million, setting a worldwide record for the artist at auction.

The painting, the Birch Forest (1903) painting is part of a sale from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate at Christie’s in New York. In total, the auction is expected to bring in well over $1 billion—and indeed, as Lot 17 of 60 total, the price of all works sold so far had already surpassed the half-billion dollar mark.

Allen purchased the painting in 2006 for $40.3 million, though it was quickly eclipsed when Oprah Winfrey paid $87.9 million for another Klimt in the same sale. That result, in turn, was overshadowed a few months later by the news that cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder had purchased yet another Klimt, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer privately for $135 million. All three paintings had been restituted that year to heirs of the Bloch-Bauer family by the Austrian government.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.