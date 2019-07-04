A Lagarde ECB, Fresh U.S. Targets, U.S. Jobs and Fed: Eco Day

Here’s what a Christine Lagarde-led European Central Bank might look like, across stimulus, interest rates, euro-wide issues and more

Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates to tackle the European Union’s fastest inflation as the central bank takes its cue from the looser monetary-policy stance adopted by the world’s top economies

Citigroup Inc’s U.K. surprise index, which measures whether data exceed or fall short of forecasts, is at the lowest since 2012 after a string of reports undershot economists’ expectations

Fresh target. Vietnam’s a new victim caught in Donald Trump’s crosshairs; data compiled by Bloomberg show the export surges that helped lead us to this point

FX frenzy. More economies might be on guard as Trump also ramps up talk about Europe and China playing a “big currency manipulation game” -- potentially a veiled threat for the U.S. Treasury to take action on the dollar

Looking ahead. Friday’s U.S. jobs report holds some make-or-break sway over the Federal Reserve’s decision later this month; here’s how American job-market data have been looking ahead of the release

