Jul 4, 2019
A Lagarde ECB, Fresh U.S. Targets, U.S. Jobs and Fed: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Here’s what a Christine Lagarde-led European Central Bank might look like, across stimulus, interest rates, euro-wide issues and more
- Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates to tackle the European Union’s fastest inflation as the central bank takes its cue from the looser monetary-policy stance adopted by the world’s top economies
- Citigroup Inc’s U.K. surprise index, which measures whether data exceed or fall short of forecasts, is at the lowest since 2012 after a string of reports undershot economists’ expectations
- Fresh target. Vietnam’s a new victim caught in Donald Trump’s crosshairs; data compiled by Bloomberg show the export surges that helped lead us to this point
- FX frenzy. More economies might be on guard as Trump also ramps up talk about Europe and China playing a “big currency manipulation game” -- potentially a veiled threat for the U.S. Treasury to take action on the dollar
- Looking ahead. Friday’s U.S. jobs report holds some make-or-break sway over the Federal Reserve’s decision later this month; here’s how American job-market data have been looking ahead of the release
