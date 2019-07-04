(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Here’s what a Christine Lagarde-led European Central Bank might look like, across stimulus, interest rates, euro-wide issues and more Bloomberg Economics’ Jamie Murray highlights the four lines of defense against the next recession Lagarde is set to take

More economies might be on guard as Trump also ramps up talk about Europe and China playing a “big currency manipulation game” -- potentially a veiled threat for the U.S. Treasury to take action on the dollar

Citigroup Inc’s U.K. surprise index, which measures whether data exceed or fall short of forecasts, is at the lowest since 2012 after a string of reports undershot economists’ expectations

South Korea’s trade spat with Japan highlights a problem that President Moon Jae-in and his predecessors have long sought to resolve: a large trade deficit that reflects a reliance on Japanese technology.

Vietnam’s a new victim caught in Donald Trump’s crosshairs; data compiled by Bloomberg show the export surges that helped lead us to this point

How the rise of populism impacts the global economy -- listen to our latest Stephanomics Podcast

