Jul 4, 2019
A Lagarde ECB, U.K.'s Negative Surprise, FX Threats: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Here’s what a Christine Lagarde-led European Central Bank might look like, across stimulus, interest rates, euro-wide issues and more
- Bloomberg Economics’ Jamie Murray highlights the four lines of defense against the next recession Lagarde is set to take
- More economies might be on guard as Trump also ramps up talk about Europe and China playing a “big currency manipulation game” -- potentially a veiled threat for the U.S. Treasury to take action on the dollar
- Citigroup Inc’s U.K. surprise index, which measures whether data exceed or fall short of forecasts, is at the lowest since 2012 after a string of reports undershot economists’ expectations
- South Korea’s trade spat with Japan highlights a problem that President Moon Jae-in and his predecessors have long sought to resolve: a large trade deficit that reflects a reliance on Japanese technology.
- Vietnam’s a new victim caught in Donald Trump’s crosshairs; data compiled by Bloomberg show the export surges that helped lead us to this point
- How the rise of populism impacts the global economy -- listen to our latest Stephanomics Podcast
