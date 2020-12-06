(Bloomberg) --

A leading figure in the August military coup in Mali has been elected to lead the transitional council that is to shepherd the country to civilian rule.

Colonel Malick Diaw was chosen Saturday at the council’s inaugural session in the capital, Bamako. The former No. 2 in the Aug. 18 junta received 111 out of 118 votes, Radio France Internationale reported. There were no other candidates.

The election of a military man to head the interim government is sure to fuel worries in some quarters about the council’s commitment to eventually handing over power to a civilian government.

The council -- made up of political parties, members of civil society and the military -- will play the role of the national assembly before new elections are organized. The Economic Community of West African States has imposed an 18-month deadline for holding elections for a new president and parliament.

Earlier this week, multiple Grammy-nominated Malian singer-songwriter Salif Keita announced his entry into politics as a member of the transitional council.

