(Bloomberg) -- A former Mizuho Bank Ltd. executive -- who was fired for taking a part from a bicycle in the company storage shed -- is suing the bank, saying it used the episode as a “convenient way” to get rid of him after he complained about bullying and potential regulatory breaches.

Marius Caracota, who worked as a relationship manager for the Japanese bank in London, admits taking a chain guard from a colleague’s bicycle in November 2016, an incident that was captured on CCTV footage. But he says he only took the part, worth about five pounds ($6.55), because he was convinced it was his own.

“I believe that I was deliberately hounded out” when the bank saw a chance to “seemingly lawfully dismiss me on grounds of theft,” he said in his filings for the case this week, which is being heard at an employment tribunal in London -- where the chain guard sits in a plastic bag on the witness table.

A Mizuho spokeswoman declined to comment beyond “the bank denies the allegations.” Staff from the lender are scheduled to testify in the next few days.

‘Nuisance’

Caracota said he was seen as an “inconvenient nuisance employee” because he’d made two sets of complaints -- one accusing a manager of bullying and aggressive behavior, and another saying he hadn’t been registered as an “approved person” with the Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K. regulator, when he thought he should’ve been.

When the bike CCTV emerged, Human Resources and compliance managers were already “biased against me in virtue of knowing that I had complained,” he said.

Caracota had lost the chain guard from his Brompton bike, an iconic British folding model with small wheels, and saw one on another bicycle in the parking shed, he said in his filings. The accessory had “distinctive marks” that looked like his own, so he decided to take it back. Chain guards cover the bicycle chain to stop riders from getting grease on their trousers and to protect the chain against the elements.

“If I had been a thief, it would have been madness to do this knowing as I did that the parking had full CCTV surveillance,” Caracota said in the documents. After the incident, he was called into a meeting, shown the footage and ultimately dismissed for gross misconduct, he said.

“I now realize that it would have been wiser to have left a note on the bike.” He said he’d offered to buy a new chain guard “as a sign of goodwill.”

Since being dismissed, he’s been unable to find a job in the U.K. and has been forced to take a temporary position in France with a firm that hasn’t “asked questions about why I left,” he said in the filings.

U.K. employment tribunal lawsuits have an 83,700-pound ($110,000) cap on damages. Awards are normally limited to that amount unless a former employee can prove they were the victim of discrimination or a whistleblower who’d made a public-interest disclosure.

