Who the U.S. president will be for the next four years is dominating the headlines right now, but what of the previous four? In the wake of the Nov. 3 election, host Stephanie Flanders discusses with some of the nation’s leading economists just how Donald Trump’s administration has changed America’s economy and how it interacts with the rest of the world.

Flanders is joined by University of Chicago Professor Randall Kroszner, a former Fed Governor, and George Mason University Professor Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion contributor, to talk trade, taxes and trillions of dollars in coronavirus rescue funding. She also speaks with New York University Professor Baruch Lev about how much of Trump’s vaunted stock market rally is built on intangible assets, and what that could mean for future policy makers.

