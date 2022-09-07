  • Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore was an early proponent of crypto regulation, attempting to establish itself as a hub for global digital-asset companies long before similar pronouncements by countries like the UK. 

For a while, the city-state succeeded. Then 2022 arrived. It’s been a year of high-profile crypto failures and market meltdowns. Several of the biggest casualties of the crypto winter, such as hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, call Singapore home. Vauld, Zipmex and Hodlnaut —  all of which sought protection from their creditors after being unable to meet their financial obligations — were also based there. These collapses have shone a harsh light on the city-state’s regulatory framework.

What’s next for crypto in Singapore?  Bloomberg reporters Joanna Ossinger and Suvashree Ghosh join this episode.

