Sep 7, 2022
A Look at the State of Crypto Regulation in Singapore
Bloomberg News,
- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App
- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore was an early proponent of crypto regulation, attempting to establish itself as a hub for global digital-asset companies long before similar pronouncements by countries like the UK.
For a while, the city-state succeeded. Then 2022 arrived. It’s been a year of high-profile crypto failures and market meltdowns. Several of the biggest casualties of the crypto winter, such as hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, call Singapore home. Vauld, Zipmex and Hodlnaut — all of which sought protection from their creditors after being unable to meet their financial obligations — were also based there. These collapses have shone a harsh light on the city-state’s regulatory framework.
What’s next for crypto in Singapore? Bloomberg reporters Joanna Ossinger and Suvashree Ghosh join this episode.
Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.