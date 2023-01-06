A look at unemployment rates across provinces and major cities

Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in December.

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.7)

Prince Edward Island 5.6 per cent (6.8)

Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.0)

New Brunswick 8.1 per cent (7.3)

Quebec 4.0 per cent (3.8)

Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.5)

Manitoba 4.4 per cent (4.4)

Saskatchewan 4.1 per cent (4.2)

Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.8)

British Columbia 4.2 per cent (4.4)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):