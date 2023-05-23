A Loud Shakeup in the Quiet World of Golf: Big Take Podcast

The PGA Tour has long been the dominant force in US professional golf. But LIV Golf, an upstart backed with billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, has lured away some top names. Can players compete in both organizations’ events? That’s the question at the heart of a court case between the two rivals. Bloomberg reporters Malathi Nayak, Erik Larson, and Ira Boudway join this episode to talk about why golfers and fans are so animated by this rivalry—and where the dispute goes from here.

Read more: Golf’s Thorniest Grudge Match Threatens the Game’s Old Order

