(Bloomberg) -- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit 67 kilometers (42 miles) from Constitucion in southern Chile on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There isn’t a tsunami threat from the earthquake, UNESCO said in an email Sunday.

(Updates with details throughout.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Matthew G. Miller in New York at mmiller144@bloomberg.net;Amy Stillman in Mexico City at astillman7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.