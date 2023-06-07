(Bloomberg) -- How many times will we have to hear a character explain the multiverse?

By now the “multiple versions of the same world exist” spiel has been delivered to audiences by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, best picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once and the Spider-Verse movies. In DC’s latest, The Flash, Michael Keaton, returning to his former role as Bruce Wayne-Batman, gets to deliver the tutorial, using a plate of overcooked spaghetti as a prop. It’s exciting to see Keaton turn on his vintage Batman growl, but does it have to be for this? Again?

Maybe a multiverse plot could have been exciting when The Flash was originally supposed to come out in 2018, before multiple directors departed over “creative differences.” At this point, the interwoven multidimensional timeline bit has been done better many times over, including in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will compete against The Flash at the box office.

Although it’s not without some fun moments, The Flash often substitutes cameos for genuine thrills, and a general aura of exhaustion hovers over it all.Its most exciting feature is a dual performance by Ezra Miller (of the Fantastic Beasts franchise) as the eponymous superhero Barry Allen, who accidentally meets his younger self. But that praise also comes with a caveat. Among the many troubles this production faced is the behavior of Miller: He’s been arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct, harassment and assault, and been charged with felony and burglary. Warner Bros. Pictures has stood by Miller (who uses they-them pronouns). Miller released a statement last year, saying that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental-health issues.” Even if you’re inclined to withhold judgment, at this point the actor’s off-screen persona casts a pall over the film.

Nevertheless, Miller, best known for their work in We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, has an energy that enlivens the action, which would otherwise be sabotaged by ugly CGI.

The Flash is one of the last gasps of what was known as the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros.’ attempt to follow in Marvel’s footsteps, which was initially led by the filmmaker Zack Snyder. Now the DCEU has been scuttled by newly appointed DC Studios’ co-chief executive officers James Gunn and Peter Safran, leaving The Flash feeling like a vestige of a previous intellectual property grab.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It), The Flash begins with its hero in the role of a second-tier member of the superhero alliance the Justice League, doing the bidding of Batman (here, Ben Affleck). The first sequence of Barry trying to scarf down some sustenance while saving falling babies is the film’s most successful, with shades of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, a high-water mark for the superhero genre.

As Barry prepares for a court appearance for his father (Ron Livingston), who was wrongly accused of killing his mother (Maribel Verdú), he discovers that if he runs fast enough, he can go back in time. (Sure, why not.) Although Batfleck advises him against meddling with the past, Barry charges forward (backward?) into the past to save his mom. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t go as planned.

On his trip back to the present day after quietly changing history, he’s ejected too early from his “Chronobowl,” the mechanism through which he jogs through time. Upon exiting, he enters a timeline where his parents are happy and an 18 year-old version of himself is a goofy, well-adjusted college freshman. Keeping his mom alive, it turns out, landed him in a world where his Justice League teammates don't exist in the way that he remembers them.

Miller convincingly pulls off the initial interactions between the two Barrys, a relationship that morphs into a sort of self-mentorship. Miller is childish and wide-eyed as the teen Barry, who says things such as “broski,” and he’s anxious and earnest as the mature Barry, who begins to comprehend the extent of the damage his transgression caused to the fabric of time.

The lack of other superheroes becomes an issue when it turns out that the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon), who first appeared in 2013’s Man of Steel, has arrived on Earth. In normal circumstances this would be a Superman problem, but Superman, Barry learns, is nowhere to be found. Instead, both Barrys seek out Bruce Wayne and are surprised to find not Ben Affleck but Michael Keaton, this universe’s (now retired) Batman. Keaton’s Wayne is initially standoffish, but it doesn’t take him long to join the team. Barry, Barry and Bruce eventually set off on a rescue mission to free Superman, who turns out to be Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Together, this unlikely crew of superheroes tries to stop Zod from destroying the world.

Keaton, always a joy, slides right back into his Bat-persona, employing his finely honed sense of timing and that debonair twinkle. Meanwhile, Calle comports herself well as a fearsome superhero, but the script gives her character depressingly little to do, and, whenever she’s fighting, her body is warped to look as if she’s been pulled out of a video game. The inevitable big final battle is laden with this strained style of distorted graphics, as are the sequences in the aforementioned Chronobowl. It all culminates in an ending beset by tonal whiplash, as Miller tries to sell the emotion of the story even as the audience is goaded into cheering for an onslaught of cameos from DC productions past.

The concept of a multiverse, when used well, can be deployed for zaniness or existential depth. The Flash is clearly going for both. It comes close to pulling it off, but by the end, the film relies on the multiverse concept as a vessel for cheap nostalgia. For this franchise, at least, one universe is enough.

