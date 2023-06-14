A Mexican Billionaire's Yacht Was Used to Rescue Migrants in Mediterranean

(Bloomberg) -- A yacht owned by one of Mexico’s wealthiest families was part of the rescue of about 106 migrants that were inside a capsized vessel in the Mediterranean sea.

The Mayan Queen IV yacht, registered under the now-deceased Alberto Bailleres, aided in the rescue of migrants who had fallen off a fishing boat off the coast of Greece, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported citing the Greek Coast Guard and local outlets.

At least 79 migrants died after the fishing boat they were using to travel to Italy from Libya capsized, El Pais reported. The Greek Coast Guard said at least three boats that were in the area assisted in the rescue mission.

Read More: Alberto Bailleres, Mexico’s ‘King of Silver,’ Dies at 90

Bailleres, known as Mexico’s “King of Silver,” died in February 2022 at 90. He once owned the world’s largest refined silver company and had a net worth of $8.5 billion at the time of his death, making him the country’s fourth-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Grupo Bal, the conglomerate still under control of the Bailleres family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Michael O'Boyle.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.