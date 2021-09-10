(Bloomberg) -- At least 980,000 Haitians face “acute food insecurity” after last month’s massive earthquake wrecked farms and food distribution facilities, according to the United Nations.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake damaged markets, rural roads, food storage and processing plants, dairies and irrigation systems, according to a report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO.

“Even before the August 14 earthquake, poverty, civil unrest, political and economic instability combined with recurring natural disasters and the effects of Covid-19 pandemic had made Haiti one of the world’s biggest food crises,” the FAO said in a statement.

The organization is asking for an additional $20 million to rebuild agricultural infrastructure and provide seeds and support ahead of the October winter planting season.

The earthquake killed more than 2,100 people and left more than 130,000 structures damaged or destroyed. Haiti’s government is still assessing the damage, but even conservative estimates suggest it likely exceeds $3 billion -- equivalent to about a fifth of gross domestic product.

Aid efforts have been hammered by political instability in the wake of the July 7 murder of President Jovenel Moise and surging gang violence.

