(Bloomberg) -- The surprise slowdown in UK inflation has given a boost to the UK’s retail and construction sectors that are still languishing below previous peaks.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 both firmly outperformed euro-area benchmarks on Thursday after data showed inflation slowed more than economists forecast in November. The move prompted traders to boost bets the Bank of England will soon have to abandon its higher-for-longer narrative on interest rates.

Flagship retailers such as Currys Plc, Marks & Spencer and Kingfisher Plc, as well as homebuilders MJ Gleeson Plc, Derwent London and Land Securities Group Plc were among the outperformers. The inflation reading also weakened the pound, giving a boost to the exporter-heavy FTSE 100.

Higher and stickier inflation than in the rest of Europe has been a drag for the UK stock market this year, with the FTSE 350 Index one of the worst performers on the continent. The latest inflation reading helped the FTSE 350 Household Goods and Home Construction Index extend a rally this year to 31%, but the index is still about 35% below pre-pandemic levels. UK retailers are about 13% below their January 2022 peak despite a 34% advance in 2023.

Read More: London Stuck in ‘Self-Fulfilling’ Downward Spiral: Taking Stock

It’s a sign of how much the market has struggled that some investors advised taking Wednesday’s good news with a large dose of caution.

“A bad reading in December could wipe all of this euphoria out in a flash,” said Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.