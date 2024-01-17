(Bloomberg) -- Multi million dollar houses, private jets and lavish vacations were at the heart of a London money fight where a judge ordered a member of a Middle Eastern royal family pay $6 million to his estranged wife.

The significant payout order came after the anonymous 34-year-old royal initially argued he had “limited resources” to pay in the UK after the breakdown of his short marriage. He was in fact worth around $111 million he later said giving evidence. The London judge concluded that the son of an ex-senior minister in an undisclosed Middle East nation was “enormously wealthy.”

The anonymized ruling, published Tuesday, pored over details of a “magnificent” central London house worth hundreds of millions of pounds and the couple’s monthly trips costing as much as £100,000 ($126,550) each.

The judge ordered the husband to pay $5 million to his ex-wife to pay for a house in the US, over £1 million to cover other expenses and recurring payments that include a $50,000 car for their two children’s’ nanny every five years.

Money fights in English family courts afford individuals the right to anonymity in public rulings at an early stage.

“It is perfectly obvious that the lifestyle enjoyed by the mother and the father during their four year relationship was hugely privileged,” the judge said in the verdict. “On any view, it involved private jets, first class commercial flights, staffing, luxurious holidays, high end cars and the like.”

The two shared a love for horses and had met in 2017 at a US equestrian event. They married in 2018 and moved into a property of “modest value” in the south east of England worth about £2.3 million.

He bought her horses worth almost half a million dollars and they mixed with “ultra-rich individuals around the world,” according to the ruling. The royal estimated his annual income at over £5 million and the pair spent at least $2 million a year in their short marriage, the judge “tentatively” concluded.

“He is enormously wealthy by any standards and can afford the sums sought many times over,” the judge said. The husband was described in the ruling as a non-working royal and his title honorific.

Lawyers for the husband and wife didn’t respond to requests for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.