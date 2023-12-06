(Bloomberg) -- When top Japanese chefs and restaurateurs expand to the US, they invariably head to New York. Just look at the jammed counters at Yoshino, Odo and Sushi Nakazawa.

However, when Samuel and Jose Tcherassi approached Hidefumi Namba, the revered shokunin, or craftsman, behind Tokyo’s 8-seat, referral-only Sushi Namba, the brothers and first-time restaurateurs didn’t offer him a plush pad in Manhattan. Instead, they made a bold offer: open in Miami.

Namba countered with his own suggestion. If he were to expand to Florida, the space should have a bar. And not just any drinking establishment either, but a US branch of the member’s-only Bar Cocktailante Oboro, the Tokyo spot run by his friend Shunta Yamakawa that serves exceptional, digestion-supporting, fruit-based elixirs.

A deal was struck and next summer, the Tcherassi brothers and Namba will open the multi-concept Ura — a 1,700 square-foot space that includes Sushi Namba and the Listening Room, a jazz lounge that will also be home to Cocktailante Oboro. Ura will be located in a gated building in Allapattah, an up-and-coming artistic neighborhood northwest of downtown Miami.

To eat at Sushi Namba and drink at Listening Room, Miami residents will first have to pay a $10,000 members fee. That cost will give them access to monthly seats at the sushi counter, as well as the bar and jazz lounge. The price for sushi omakase will be $400 to $500 per person The Tcherassi brothers say they will cap the number of members at around 300 and have started to accept reservations.

The eye-opening fee doesn’t make Sushi Namba the first $10,000 members-only Japanese spot in Miami. Major Food Group (MFG) already operates ZZ’s Club there, with a $10,000 initiation fee and $3,500 annual membership. (Namba won’t require an annual membership.)

The trend of private restaurants and bars is taking off in the US. In October, MFG announced the New York launch of ZZ’s Club at a cost of $30,000 for new members; earlier this year NYC also became home to the referral-only whiskey den, Beatbox.

Members-only dining and drinking spots are well established in Japan, as are referral spots where a prospective diner needs to be with a member, or get a referral from a regular.

John Hirai, one of the top reviewers for the Japan-based restaurant rating site Tabelog, says that by choosing customers, operators can better control dining experiences. For in-demand restaurants, with eight or so seats, “chefs want customers who will repeatedly visit, respect [them], respect other customers, and various other factors depending on the chef,” he notes.

The Tcherassi brothers agree: They say that for opening an expensive member’s-only place will result in a better experience for guests. Once Namba knows his customers, he can customize the experience, a common practice in Japan. In fact, there’s a word for it there: omotenashi is the Japanese approach to hospitality for hosts whose work is above and beyond.

They chose Miami because it’s their home town—it’s the base for the family’s luxury dress label, Silvia Tcherassia—but Samuel believes that the city is now ready for “a world-class talent like Namba-san.” He adds that he hopes Ura will inspire more Japanese chefs and operators to open in Miami.

According to Tabelog, Sushi Namba in Ginza is the 5th best sushi spot in Tokyo, and the 7th best in all of Japan. Namba has set himself apart among Tokyo’s sushi elite thanks to his obsessive approach to temperature control of his sushi service.

The chef serves each piece of nigiri, both fish and rice, at the exact temperature he believes optimally enhances each ingredient. He arranges 75F otoro (fatty tuna belly) on 104F rice; at these temperatures, Namba explains, the tuna’s fat melts into the rice, while the vinegar that seasons the rice balances out the fish’s richness. Bonito, on the other hand, is best served at 72F, draped over 100F rice.

Namba says he has dreamed of expanding to a “beautiful city [that] always has good weather” and plans the Miami menu to be the same as Tokyo’s. His longtime senior apprentice Yuma Takanashi will run the American counter and he’ll be in attendance for a month for the opening, and then one week each quarter.

Back in Japan, the chef will hand pick the Toyosu Market fish that the team flies back to Miami three times a week (he estimates that 90% of the ingredients used on Ura’s menu will be from Japan).

Though the chef calls his style Edomae (traditional sushi that relies on marinated and preserved fish), he does not age his seafood. Guests can expect around seven small appetizers before moving into around 15 nigiri. He will offer two of his signature starters: soy sauce-marinated monkfish liver sashimi and stewed red bream accented with green-onion-like negi.

The space is being designed by Colombia-based 5 Sólidos with just a few top-quality materials like stone, wood and concrete. (It’s “inspired by sushi itself,” says Jose Tcherassi.) Up front will be a 10-seat hinoki wood sushi counter, with an additional private four-seat nook that will overlook a small rock and bonzai tree-studded garden.

Beyond that will be the Listening Room, equipped with an Audio Note tube analog audio system designed by Soundlux Audio with custom Devon Turnbull speakers. The space will also double as a cocktail lounge with a baskets of seasonal Japanese and domestic fruit, plus a wall of premium liquors. Pick your fruit, pick your spirit, and Yamakawa’s senior apprentice Kazuki Yonekawa will get to work making your cocktail.

