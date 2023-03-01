A New Device Could Allow Your Brain to Control Your Phone: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

Startups are pioneering invasive and noninvasive devices that interact with the brain and seek to alleviate everything from ALS symptoms to epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. In this episode, we’ll take look at the science behind this rapidly advancing technology.

Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurointerventionist and CEO of Synchron, gives us a tour of his lab in Brooklyn, New York, where his company is developing an implant that allows paralyzed people to control devices.

Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride joins Wes for a look at other startups making brain-computer interfaces and where the industry goes from here. This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.