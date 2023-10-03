A New Smartphone from China Has Washington on Edge: Big Take Podcast

Bloomberg’s Peter Elstrom and Mackenzie Hawkins join this episode to explain why the microchip inside Huawei’s new Mate 60 Pro phone is alarming the US government.

