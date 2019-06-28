Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
Largest Costco in Canada opens in St. John's
A bank built in 1.5 million hours takes on 180-year-old rivals
5:08
Golden State Warriors' Iguodala: Tech has improved the way teams handle injuries
0:54
A US$1,800 drop in minutes: Bitcoin volatility is on full display
3:49
BlackBerry's Chen not worried about potential activist investors
7h ago
Inside Apple's long goodbye to design chief Jony Ive1:31
Inside Apple's long goodbye to design chief Jony Ive
Jony Ive has been leaving Apple Inc. for years.
15h ago
Ontario Teachers' invests in Musk's SpaceX
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has invested an undisclosed amount in Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technology Corp.
22h ago7:35
MoneyTalk: A new approach to tech investing
Tech companies have seen tremendous growth and their stocks have delivered impressive returns over the past 10 years. But getting exposure to the right tech sectors can be challenging. Vitali Mossounov, global technology analyst at TD Asset Management, looks at how a new TD tech ETF aims to give investors broad exposure to the most promising tech sectors.
15h ago3:07
Alberta hires CIBC to divest crude-by-rail program by fall
Alberta’s new government plans to sell the leases and services the Canadian province has accrued to help companies ship oil out of the region. CIBC Capital Markets has been hired to help with the transaction.
14h ago
Deutsche Bank passes U.S. stress test in surprise Fed decision
Deutsche Bank AG’s U.S. arm defied predictions and passed the Federal Reserve’s stress test, handing the embattled German lender a rare victory as it struggles to turn around its business. Every other bank also cleared the annual exam.
Jun 26
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 20197:58
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2019
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2019 recipients of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
20h ago
Air Canada clinches Transat deal, but shareholder approval uncertain2:45
Air Canada clinches Transat deal, but shareholder approval uncertain
Air Canada has reached a deal to purchase Transat AT Inc. for $13 per share, the same offer price that was previously disclosed when the talks began.
18h ago
CTV's LaFlamme, Sleeman among 83 additions to Order of Canada
The list out this morning from Rideau Hall includes athletes, researchers, teachers, scientists, artists and actors, from all across the country.
-
Jun 261:12
Film directors make it tougher for Netflix to win top awards
The guild that represents Hollywood directors like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan has drawn a line in the sand for streaming companies that want to compete for the industry’s most-prestigious awards.
Jun 26
BlackBerry's Chen not worried about potential activist investors3:49
BlackBerry's Chen not worried about potential activist investors
BlackBerry Ltd. Chief Executive Officer John Chen said he’s not worried about his technology company becoming a potential target for activist investors, even as shares in the firm tumbled to the lowest level in a year.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
Jun 27
Raptors founder Bitove to launch Bird e-scooter service in Canada
Raptors founder Bitove to launch Bird e-scooter service in Canada
A new e-scooter service is coming to Canada, courtesy of the man who helped bring the NBA to Canada.
16h ago7:50
New Alberta business council to focus on policy, not lobbying for investment: Kvisle
“We think that the kind of policy recommendations we would make to the federal and provincial governments would set the stage for better business environment here in Alberta, and really would make things more likely that that international capital would come back to our province.”
14h ago5:17
Boeing needs up to 3 months to fix latest 737 Max problem; shares sink
Boeing Co. could take as long as three months to fix the latest software glitch on its 737 Max, discovered when a U.S. government pilot running simulator tests experienced a lag in an emergency response because a computer chip was overwhelmed with data, people familiar with the matter said.
Jun 26
Hudson Yards developer plans one of Canada's biggest projects3:40
Hudson Yards developer plans one of Canada's biggest projects
Oxford Properties Group is planning a US$3.5 billion development in downtown Toronto that would be one of Canada’s biggest real estate projects.
Jun 26
The gnawing anxiety of having an algorithm as a boss
The gnawing anxiety of having an algorithm as a boss
Some people try to game tech companies’ systems. But resistance may be futile.
14h ago4:27
Trudeau’s Chinese trade headache worsens with meat-export ban
Beijing’s latest move adds to an already long list of irritants between the two countries as Canada tries to reduce its reliance on the U.S. market
12h ago3:07
No pipeline fireworks as Western premiers emerge from annual meeting in Edmonton
There were smiles, handshakes and even a joke or two as Canada's western premiers emerged from their day-long meeting in Edmonton.
Jun 24
How the 737 Max grounding made WestJet cheaper for Onex3:28
How the 737 Max grounding made WestJet cheaper for Onex
WestJet was on track to receive a higher price from its acquirer Onex, but the private equity firm ultimately slashed its offer after Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded earlier this year, according to new documents.
Jun 25
'It's not for us': Sidewalk Labs CEO stresses accountability in data collection12:54
'It's not for us': Sidewalk Labs CEO stresses accountability in data collection
“With respect to data, and whatever privacy or data regime gets implemented: It’s not for us, at the end of the day, to decide what’s right. It’s actually for government to do that.”
13h ago
How much was Jony Ive worth to Apple? Market says US$9 billion
Ever wondered how much Jony Ive and his design prowess was worth to Apple Inc.? The stock market rendered its verdict on Thursday: at least $9 billion.
12h ago46:12
Veronika Hirsch's Top Picks: June 27, 2019
Top picks from Veronika Hirsch, portfolio manager at Arrow Capital.
-
13h ago4:33
Canada hopes to resume China meat exports before probe is done
Canada is hoping to resume meat exports to China even before finishing the official investigation into forged documents that triggered the ban.