A No-Deal Brexit Is Coming in 2020, So Is a Recession

An election is brewing in Britain. Bloomberg Economics expects it to return a government with a mandate for a hard Brexit, which will be delivered in early 2020. A recession, above-target inflation and rate cuts by the Bank of England are likely to follow.

