(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who’s been to Morocco knows that one of the most memorable local experiences is to sit down with a glass of fragrant mint tea. Brightly flavored, bursting with tongue-tingling spiciness, with a row of bubbles along the rim from a dramatically high pour, the tea intoxicates everyone who tries it.

The problem is that it’s almost impossible to have that experience outside North Africa.

But a new company is drawing on those strong traditions to offer a beverage that can transport long-distance customers. The Moroccan Botanist specializes in high-quality organic blends made from premium tea leaves from China, mixed with local dried herbs. The dynamic brews had only been available locally. But starting in April, the loose leaves and bags will be available globally, in an effort to take advantage of the burgeoning tea market, which is currently $66.7 billion and is projected to top $91.6 billion globally in 2027.

Among Moroccan Botanist’s dozen or so blends is Sultan’s Orchard, a sublime blend of oolong tea with two classic Moroccan flavorings—mint and bright, lightly bitter orange blossom. It’s the company’s best-selling product. Also popular is Royal Banquet, which combines the digestive thyme infusions Moroccans often drink after large meals, along with floral-tasting white tea, lemon verbena and fennel. New Beginning, with earthy pu-erh, lemon verbena and lemon myrtle, is another singular, delightful combination.

A package of 18 handstitched teabags of Sultan’s Orchard sells for 240 dirham ($24); a 100 gram (3.5 oz.) package of the loose-leaf tea goes for 180 dirham.

The wife-and-husband founders, Meryem Senhaji and Mohamed El Baroudi, are both experts in the luxury beverage world.

El Baroudi is the managing director of the family-owned SITI (Société Impériale des Thés et Infusions). It’s a global leader in the tea packaging and export teas and bespoke blends to 50 countries on five continents for clients that range from the elite Palais des Thés in France to major international companies such as Unilever PLC. Its specialty is handstitched teabags; the company produces 1.5 million of them a day.

Senhaji worked for 15 years for legendary French chef Joël Robuchon, where she became an expert at flavor combinations.

The couple launched Moroccan Botanist in October 2021 to put their own spin on the country’s national drink. Tea has been poured in great quantities in Morocco since the mid-1800s, when the Crimean War closed ports up and down the Baltic Sea in Northern Europe. British merchants, in search of new markets, unloaded chests of their tea leaves there. It quickly became incorporated into the strong local custom of drinking herbal infusions. Soon mint and plenty of sugar were added.

Moroccan Botanist quietly opened in a dedicated nook inside the boutique of Majorelle Gardens, once home to Yves Saint Laurent and now one of Morocco’s most visited attractions. The reception was strong: Customers applauded the tea’s quality, unconventional combinations, the handstitched cotton teabags, and the company’s sustainable ethos that uses biodegradable and compostable packaging and zero plastics.

But at the end of November, Morocco suspended passenger flights as a result of the pandemic, and the launch’s momentum was lost. When the country reopened in February 2022, the company resumed business. Sales were strong, with double-digit growth month over month, according to El Baroudi.

“The Moroccan Botanist managed to achieve total yearly sales of more than €250,000 [$266,000], which is a lot for a brand only a few months old,” he says. The numbers are notable; the tea was sold in just a single shop, only accessible to people inside Majorelle Gardens, in a city known for drinking tea but not producing it.

In early 2023 the teas became available in a few other high-end locations, including the Las Chicas concept shop in Tangier and the House of Augustine, a new luxury boutique and guesthouse in Marrakech.

Currently the blends are sold only in Morocco. But in April, Senhaji and El Baroudi will open a Paris base to handle international orders from a burgeoning list of customers who’ve tasted the teas in Morocco or know the company through reputation. The teas will be available around the world through the company website and such outlets as Amazon.com. The company is in talks to open in luxury retail outlets in Europe after the international launch.

Just how fast—and large—can Moroccan Botanist grow? “In terms of quantities it’s an impossible question, but I have an impossible answer: We don’t have limits,” El Baroudi says. “We are a new brand, but we benefit from the support of our family business, which is very big. We produce four tons of tea a day. So we have the technical capabilities and the sourcing capabilities to grow very quickly, without compromising on quality or our commitment to sustainability.”

