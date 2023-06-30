A pair of key economic reports coming from Statistics Canada and the Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada is very likely to raise rates in July: Royce Mendes

A pair of key economic reports are due out this morning.

Statistics Canada will release its report on how the economy fared in April when it releases its reading of gross domestic product for the month.

The agency's early estimate for April that it released last month had pointed to a gain of 0.2 per cent.

The other report is coming from the Bank of Canada which will release its business outlook survey and its Canadian survey of consumer expectations.

The readings on the economy come ahead of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision on July 12.

The central bank raised its key policy rate earlier this month to 4.75 per cent in its continuing fight to bring inflation back to its target of two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.