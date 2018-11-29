(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s funeral price war is set to become dead-serious, after the U.K. competition watchdog warned Thursday that discounts from Britain’s biggest undertakers haven’t done enough to tackle inflation in the sector.

Price increases over the past decade can’t be justified by higher costs or quality improvements, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement, while proposing a major probe into the industry by an independent CMA panel.

Larger chains in particular have consistently raised prices on an annual basis, the regulator said. The U.K.’s largest funeral service providers, publicly traded Dignity Plc and closely-held Co-Operative Funerals Ltd. have undertaken aggressive pricing strategies over the past year aimed in fierce competition for market share, lessening the threat of smaller players.

Dignity’s stock has fallen 45 percent this year as the strategy has eaten away at profits. The company said earlier this month that the price cuts had allowed it to maintain market share. It previously warned that pricing pressure had also intensified due to more people shopping around online.

Organizing a funeral can now cost those with the lowest incomes nearly 40 percent of their annual outlays, the CMA said Thursday, saying that’s more than they spend on food, clothing and energy combined.

“People mourning the loss of a loved one are extremely vulnerable and at risk of being exploited. We need to make sure that they are protected at such an emotional time,” CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli added.

