(Bloomberg) -- Most of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s 80 new partners, who were told this week they’re joining one of the most prestigious clubs on Wall Street, have spent their entire careers in banking. One, however, also spent time as a professional rugby player.

Kene Ejikeme, who’s based in London and joins Goldman’s top tier on Jan. 1, toggled among finance, civil engineering and professional rugby for much of the 2000s. When he began his Goldman internship in 2003, he was already more than two years into his rugby career and a civil-engineering graduate program. The following year, he joined the New York-based firm full-time.

“Fortuitously, I found a desk with a manager who was very flexible and understood my aspirations obviously to have a career, but also to continue my passion, which was rugby,” Ejikeme said on the Work in Fintech podcast last year. “My manager made the space.”

Ejikeme, 40, now head of multi-asset platform sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, continued to rise through the Goldman ranks while also spending multiple seasons as a starting player with London Irish, England Rugby, Henley Rugby and Ealing Trailfinders, before ultimately joining his home country’s Nigeria Rugby Football Federation.

Ejikeme, who participates in Goldman mentoring and diversity efforts, was one of seven Black executives promoted to partner this year, the biggest number ever to make the cut. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, Ejikeme and Frederick Baba -- also among Goldman’s new partners -- spoke openly about their experiences with racism.

