(Bloomberg) -- A leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group is pleading guilty to charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and will cooperate with prosecutors in the criminal case against other members.

Charles Donohoe has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting or resisting police officers, the Justice Department said in a court filing on Friday in Washington.

The move by Donohoe comes three days after the Proud Boys former national chairman, Enrique Tarrio, pleaded not guilty to all charges. The government had added Tarrio to the case months after it was filed against the other members, prompting the judge to delay a trial that had been set to start in May.

Donohoe and other Proud Boys members in December lost their bid to dismiss the criminal case against them after a judge ruled the First Amendment right to free speech didn’t protect their actions on Jan. 6, 2021. The motion had been filed by Donohoe and other regional Proud Boys leaders, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

The Justice Department has charged more than 750 people with crimes stemming from the riot, including dozens of members of right-wing militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, many of whom are preparing for group trials later this year.

