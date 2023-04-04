A Public Tax Filing Option Is One Step Closer To Fruition: Big Take Podcast

In almost every wealthy country, governments offer a free way for citizens to calculate what they owe in taxes. A notable exception is the US, where online tax prep is a big business dominated by TurboTax owner Intuit Inc., which has maintained its position despite an onslaught of lawsuits and public criticism. But the threat of a publicly run competitor, which has been bubbling under the surface since the internet’s early days, may be more serious than ever.

Bloomberg reporters Laura Davison, Brody Ford and Ben Steverman join this episode to talk about the promise and potential pitfalls of a public filing option for all.

