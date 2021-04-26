(Bloomberg) -- One in four adults in the European Union have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, as the bloc seeks to leave behind its supply woes and pick up the pace of its inoculation drive.

“So far, 129 million vaccines have been administered in the EU,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers Brussels. “Approximately 26% of adults have received at least one dose.”

Her comments come after she said last week that the EU’s vaccination campaign is on track and the bloc will meet its key goal of vaccinating 70% of adults in July.

The target came under pressure amid supply issues with AstraZeneca Plc and unexpected delays to the shot from Johnson & Johnson, which paused distribution so the EU drug regulator could conducted a safety review. But the snags were offset thanks to a supply boost from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, which agreed to bring forward 50 million deliveries to the EU originally scheduled for later in the year.

Around 30 million additional doses will be delivered throughout the bloc this week, according to von der Leyen. The increased deliveries come as the EU’s inoculation efforts have stepped up after their faltering start, and some member states are starting to loosen restrictions that were aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.