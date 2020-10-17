(Bloomberg) --

Several sub-Saharan African nations are scheduled to hold elections before the end of the year, with incumbent leaders and governments facing mounting discontent over the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus.

The first contest will take place in Guinea in the west of the continent on Sunday, when President Alpha Conde runs for a third term.

These are the main votes in the region through the rest of 2020:

Election Timetable

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.