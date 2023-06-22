(Bloomberg) -- A heat wave smashed temperature records in 17 regions in China on Thursday, as the country joins India, the UK and other nations in bracing for a scorching summer.

Temperatures in Beijing and Tianjin — two important economic hubs in northern China — reached a record 41.8C (107F) on June 22, according to a post published on the official social media account of the China Meteorological Administration. Fifteen other weather stations in provinces such as Hebei and Shandong also reported record-breaking temperatures on Thursday, the administration said.

The blast of hot weather, expected to continue into Friday in many of the country’s northern regions, is likely to boost electricity demand and increase wildfire risks.

Climate change is leading to both higher average temperatures and more extreme weather events around the world. The El Niño weather phenomenon, which returned this year for the first time since 2019, is also expected to exacerbate heat waves and increase their economic toll. According to Bloomberg Economics modeling, previous El Niños resulted in a marked impact on global inflation, adding 3.9 percentage points to non-energy commodity prices and 3.5 points to oil.

In China, the high temperatures are reviving painful memories of last year, when heat waves put power grids to the test, baked farmlands and evaporated a big portion of the country’s hydropower generation.

Since the beginning of June, heat waves have resulted in nearly 100 deaths in two of India’s most populous states. In Spain, recent high temperatures are dealing a blow to farmers who have yet to recover from last year’s drought. In the US, Texas power prices surged 80% this week as a heat wave put added strain on the grid.

In parts of China, the heat triggered a high temperature red alert on Thursday. The highest level in the country’s early-warning system, it signals risks for senior citizens and people with pre-existing health conditions, and nixes most outdoor activities.

Read More:

An Indian City’s Battle Against Extreme Heat

Return of El Niño Threatens Economic Destruction

Heat Wave Risk for London as Stormy Weather Approaches

Extreme Heat Covers Areas From Texas to Mexico

Mexico’s Power Grid on Alert as Heat Dome Persists

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.