(Bloomberg) -- More than 2.9 million people traveled through airport security checkpoints Sunday, making it the busiest day ever for US air travel, the Transportation Security Administration said. That’s a 14% jump from the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. The TSA has forecast that a record 30 million travelers will take to the skies from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28.

