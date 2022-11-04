(Bloomberg) -- This election cycle, a record number of women will probably be elected as US governors, one of the positions with the smallest female representation in American politics.

Voters are likely to pick at least 11 women for the top statewide office, from both the Republican and Democratic parties, according to an analysis of Cook Political Report’s 2022 governor’s ratings, FiveThirtyEight projections and local polling reports. In five contests -- Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan and Alabama -- two female candidates are facing off against each other. There are currently nine women governors, a record first set in 2004.

A new high of 25 women candidates are fighting for a chance to become governors in 20 states, up from the 16 who ran in 2018. Voters in Democrat stronghold Massachusetts as well as GOP-controlled Arkansas could be headed toward electing their first female leaders, according to recent polls.

Representation of women in the highest levels of US politics has been paltry, with females making up only 28% of lawmakers in the House and 24% in the Senate -- still larger than the 18% for governors. Yet after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that let the states rule on abortion rights, the role of women governors took on a new significance.

“That’s been a hard level of government for women to break through,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “There absolutely is a key role the chief executive plays in the legislative process. It is also a platform and a statewide bully pulpit that can be used for whatever the issue is.”

The stances of women candidates on abortion access, voting rights, education, public safety and inflation differ vastly, as is the case among male politicians, but their diverse life experiences and voices need to be at the table, Walsh said.

In fact, the women running this year, which include 16 democrats and nine Republicans, don’t fit a single political mold. In Arizona, Kari Lake has risen to prominence by aligning herself closely with former President Donald Trump, embracing his baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In Oregon, Christine Drazan is looking to become the first Republican governor since the 1980s, positioning herself as the only candidate able to address the rising problem of homelessness in the state.

Regardless of party affiliation or positions on issues, lifting the number of female candidates raises the likelihood of political agendas including women and children’s issues, Walsh said. Part of the problem has been breaking the societal stereotypes for voters about women as more collaborators rather than final decision makers, she said.

Heidi Ganahl, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado who is against abortion except in instances of rape, incest and health risk for the mother and child, said the record number of women running for governor in the US underscores the urgency surrounding the challenges children and families face including reading scores that are sliding while crime, drug addiction and suicide among youth rises.

Building the bench strength with more women on school boards, county commissions and state legislatures, as well as making more tools and resources available, will enable more women to run for higher offices and potentially win governorships, she said.

“Like me, other women and moms and grandmas are tired of waiting around for other people to fix the problem, and even though we have a lot on our plates, we are ready to step up and do the work,” said Ganahl, who is trailing incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis in recent polls. “Women are feeling more confident, more able to take on the machine.”

The challenge isn’t limited to any one party. In Arkansas, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once the press secretary for Trump, is expected to win. In New York, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is holding onto a slim lead against Republican opponent Lee Zeldin. Meanwhile, two women are competing for the top executive role in largely Republican-controlled Iowa, with GOP incumbent Kim Reynolds favored to win against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

Change could come rapidly given the rising number of candidates. In Massachusetts, women are candidates in the six top state constitutional offices and Attorney General Maura Healey is leading her Republican rival for governor, Geoffrey Diehl, by more than 20 points in recent polling.

Ohio Democrat Nan Whaley is the state’s first woman to be nominated by a major party to run for governor. The former mayor of Dayton says more pro-choice Democratic women running is a key to protecting women’s health-care and reproductive rights.

The abortion-access ballot measure in Kansas and upcoming referendum to make it a right until viability in Michigan are examples of states where women governors helped those causes, she said. But female leaders can also have other impacts such as building the middle class through policy decisions that benefit women, Whaley said.

“We haven’t had a lot of women run for governors across the country,” Whaley said. “That’s going to take time to have more parity in executive leadership. We also know that we’re dealing with the constructs of gender and how people view executive leadership and it being more viewed as a masculine job. That’s changing but it requires more women to be running.”

