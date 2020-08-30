1h ago
A Republican Convention Like No Other
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The 2020 Republican National Convention was anything but ordinary. Across four nights, we heard from many speakers talking about gun rights, the evils of socialism, what once was “the greatest economy of all time” and the rise of the something known as the cancel culture, among other things. The speeches themselves were light on policy and heavy on vitriol for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and the “radical left.” The convention was also light on masks and social distancing, but we digress.After Eight Convention Nights, a Few Lessons — Jonathan Bernstein
Biden and Trump Go Cloud to Cloud — Ben Schott
Trump's Presidency in Seven Metrics — Bloomberg Opinion
Trump Botches His Big Speech and No One Will Care — Jonathan Bernstein
Republicans for Biden Shouldn't Forget Their Roots — Hal Brands
Live From the RNC: The Republican Party's Identity Crisis — Michael R. Strain and Ramesh Ponnuru
Republicans Feed Their Persecution Complex — Francis Wilkinson
Republicans Hail Trump, Ignore the Headlines — Jonathan Bernstein
Trump Oversells His Economic Success Story — Ramesh Ponnuru
Trump Doctrine: End Wars But Keep Threatening Enemies — Eli Lake
This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, a roundup of our top commentary published every Sunday. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Jessica Karl is a social media editor for Bloomberg Opinion. She previously interned for CNN Opinion and Nylon magazine.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.