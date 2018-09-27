(Bloomberg) -- Thursday’s Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh stirs memories of similar testimony from 1991. That’s when Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas was called back in his confirmation process to face the sexual misconduct allegations of Anita Hill. Bloomberg’s Bob Moon reports on how this scenario played out 27 years ago.

To listen to this audio click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Moon in New York at rmoon4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Trueman at rtrueman@bloomberg.net, Edward Dufner

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.